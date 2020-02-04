Robinson withdraws censure motion against House Speaker

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) Shadow Minister of Information and Technology, Julian Robinson, today withdrew the censure motion he tabled in the House of Parliament two weeks ago against House Speaker Pearnell Charles for his refusal to table the Auditor General Report on the Caribbean Maritime University.

Robinson, in a statement a short while ago, said he withdrew the motion as the Speaker today apologised for his actions.

He noted that “the rules of the Parliament must be followed by all, including the Speaker and he does not have the right to withhold reports from the House as he sees fit.”

“The people's business cannot be at the whim and fancy of any Member. We cannot hide corruption at any level because it does not suit us. So I accept the Speaker's apology as sincere and hope that this is not a matter that we will have to revisit again,” Robinson said.