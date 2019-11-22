Jay-Z's Roc Nation adds Buju Banton to its roster
NEW YORK, United States (AP) — Jay-Z's Roc Nation company has added reggae star Buju Banton to its jam-packed roster.
On Friday Roc Nation announced the partnership with the reggae and dancehall king, whose comeback concert held earlier this year in his native Jamaica was one of the country's largest shows. More than 30,000 people attended the concert.
Banton, 46, will celebrate the new deal with Friday's music video release for his song “Steppa.” The performer released his first album in the early 1990s and he's become one of the important and respected acts in reggae. His last album, 2010's “Before the Dawn,” won the Grammy for best reggae album.
Buju Banton was released in December 2018 after serving seven years in federal prison on drug charges.
