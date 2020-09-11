Rohan Chung applies for magisterial recount

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Independent candidate Rohan Chung, who suffered a major loss in his bid to win the Manchester Central constituency in the recent general election, has applied for a magisterial recount.

The seat was won by the Jamaica Labour Party's Rhoda M Crawford, who defeated the People's National Party incumbent Peter Bunting by 1,253 votes.

However, Chung lost by over 8,000 votes.

In an affidavit signed by Chung requesting the recount, he argued that some of his objections were ignored during the counting of the ballots, the returning officer improperly rejected a few ballots and there was an incorrect addition of the number of ballots cast to another candidate.