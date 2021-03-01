Rohan Chung heading to Supreme Court for ballot count

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Controversial Manchester Central independent candidate Rohan Chung, who had applied for a magisterial recount following the final count for the September 3 General Election, is now heading to the Supreme Court.

In court documents shared with OBSERVER ONLINE, Chung is listed as claimant with Acting Senior Judge John Tyme listed as first defendant.

An application for leave for Judicial Review alleges that after the starting of the count, the judge was in error of the law by not counting the unused ballots.

The hearing is scheduled for March 25.

Chung, who had 49 votes before the magisterial recount, lost one ballot, while Crawford had her margin reduced by 53 but still won by more than 1,000 votes. Following the recount Crawford got 8,139 votes and Peter Bunting of the People's National Party 6,989.

Kasey Williams