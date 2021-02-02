Rohan Walsh elected Young Jamaica president
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Rohan Walsh has been elected as President of Young Jamaica (YJ), the youth arm of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).
He takes over from Howard Chamberlain, who the organisation said decided not to seek re-election after eight years of service.
Walsh was elected during its first virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Saturday January 30.
“This successful staging was attended by close to 100 members from across the island with the major agenda item involving the election of key officers in accordance with the YJ Constitution,” a statement from the organisation said.
Vice Presidents were elected as follows:
• Vice President w/responsibility for Area Council One- Wade Brown
• Vice President w/responsibility for Area Council Tw- Chrishauna Christie
• Vice President w/responsibility for Area Council Three- Remonia Leach
• Vice President w/responsibility for Area Council Four- Nackadian Jones
Young Jamaica said the president and VPs will decide the general secretary and then determine the composition of the full executive membership.
