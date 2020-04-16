Roll back order curtailing press freedom in lockdown area – Press Association

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) along with editors and executives at the island's major media houses are calling on the Government to immediately rescind the order it has made which prohibits members of the media from moving about during the period of lockdown in St Catherine.

The PAJ made the call in a news release issued today (April 16).

In Parliament last night (April 15), Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced the times during which members of the public can move about in the lockdown area.

“These include persons who are employed to the media such as journalists, television or radio presenters, camera operators, announcers, engineers, technicians, and newspaper delivery personnel between the hours of 8:00 am and 6:00 pm on Wednesdays, on Wednesday that is, today would be one of those days, the 15th day of April 2020, and between the hours of 7:00 am and 9:00 pm on Saturday, (April) 18th.

“So the media is allowed to move freely on the restocking days, on the no-movement days, no one is permitted to move. If there is a matter that requires their presence, they would have to get the permission of the ground commander,” Holness said.

“We would be the laughing stock of the democratic world if we were to allow this to stand without protest,” PAJ President George Davis stated in the release.

The PAJ said that while media workers will adhere to lawful instructions from the security forces, and will take all necessary steps to protect themselves given the contagious nature of COVID -19, it is vital in the public interest that they be allowed to continue reporting on the pandemic.

“The occurrence of a pandemic does not diminish the need for the media to continue to act as watchdogs of the society.

“The very fact that the measures taken by the state to curtail the spread of the coronavirus have involved far-reaching curtailment of constitutional rights makes it even more important that the state does not fetter the media's work at this time,” Davis said.