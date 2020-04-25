Romario Jones charged with murdering brother to face court
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Twenty-four-year-old Romario Jones, otherwise called 'Davi', of Canaan Heights in May Pen, Clarendon is scheduled to appear before the May Pen Parish Court to answer charges of murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident in his community on Saturday, April 18.
Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 12:15 pm, Romario and his brother—25-year-old Nicholas Jones of the same address - were at home when explosions were heard. The police were summoned and Nicholas was seen with a gunshot wound to his upper body and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Romario Jones was subsequently arrested and charged for the offences.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy