Romario Jones charged with murdering brother to face court

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Twenty-four-year-old Romario Jones, otherwise called 'Davi', of Canaan Heights in May Pen, Clarendon is scheduled to appear before the May Pen Parish Court to answer charges of murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident in his community on Saturday, April 18.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 12:15 pm, Romario and his brother—25-year-old Nicholas Jones of the same address - were at home when explosions were heard. The police were summoned and Nicholas was seen with a gunshot wound to his upper body and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Romario Jones was subsequently arrested and charged for the offences.