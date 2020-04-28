Ronald Jackson leaves CDEMA after seven years

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC)— The Barbados-based Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) says its executive director, Ronald Jackson, is leaving the post after seven years “of unwavering and exemplary service to the region”.

It said that under Jackson's stewardship, CDEMA gained further recognition and prominence throughout the Caribbean and globally as one of the foremost regional disaster risk management institutions and a preferred partner for a safe and more resilient Caribbean.

“This is a bitter sweet moment for me. I am excited at the opportunity to be able to practice in a global capacity but I feel a sense of duty to the Caribbean Community and as such a part of me will miss working in a context that inspires innovation.

“However, I feel that I am leaving behind a wonderful platform for the continued advancement of the Region's Integrated Risk Management Agenda and the continued growth of the agency”, said Jackson, who media reports said is due to take up an appointment in Geneva.

CDEMA said that Jackson, a Jamaican, has forged relationships and cultivated several strategic partnerships with a broad-based and diverse range of regional and international development partners, donors, governments, private sector entities and non-governmental organisations.

“His commitment and advocacy in promoting and advancing the implementation of the Comprehensive Disaster Management Strategy and Framework for the region, has captivated many audiences across the globe, resulting in a significant increase of resources through donor financing support to the implementation of Disaster Risk Management programmes in Participating States.

“He led the development of the Caribbean Pathway to Resilience and spearheaded its socialization within the region and among the Americas. Mr Jackson was also instrumental in the strengthening of cooperative arrangements with the Disaster Management Organization in the Dominican Republic, with the French Overseas Territories and the Dutch Caribbean. CDEMA's membership also increased from 18 to 19 under his stewardship.”

Prior to joining CDEMA in April 2013, Jackson served as the director general of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) in Jamaica.

He currently lectures on Disaster Risk Management in the Tourism and Occupational Health and Safety Masters Programme at the University of the West Indies Cave Hill and Mona campuses.