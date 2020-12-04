'Roo Screw' accused of chopping man with machete

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Trelawny police have arrested 51-year-old Rohan Housen otherwise called 'Roo Screw' for allegedly chopping a man with a machete in his community last month.

Housen is a carpenter of Deeside, Wakefield in the parish. He has been charged with wounding with intent.

The police said that about 9:45 am on Sunday, November 15, the complainant was at home when he was reportedly approached by Housen, who was armed with a machete. It is alleged that Housen used the machete to inflict wounds all over the complainant's body.

The police said Housen was apprehended on Wednesday and charged following an interview.

He is to answer to his charges in court at a later date.