Rose Heights voters turn out in numbers
ST JAMES, Jamaica — A large number of voters turned out at the Farm Heights Community Centre, and at the Rose Heights Gospel Church in the St James Central constituency today to cast their votes for either Heroy Clakre of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) or People's National Party (PNP) candidate Andre Hylton.
Both Candidates were seen at the community centre meeting and greeting supporters, while giving instructions to their outdoor agents.
The largest crowd was gathered at the church, where many electors were seen complaining of the long time they had to be standing in the sun to cast their votes.
“This is so disgusting, as we have to be waiting for so long to cast our votes. Things should be in place for a smooth voting process. It is so uncomfortable to be in this sun heat for so long,” said one disgruntled voter, who wished not to be identify.
Alan Lewin
