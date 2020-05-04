Rose Hill residents complain about bauxite mining near their homes
MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Residents of Rose Hill, southern Manchester, are appealing for help because of dust and noise pollution caused by bauxite mining close to their homes.
They say contractors operating on behalf of JISCO Alpart — the bauxite/alumina refinery at Nain, St Elizabeth which has been closed since late last year — started mining in their immediate area on Saturday without any prior consultation with citizens.
“I can't believe it, they came without warning and started to mine less than 100 yards from people's homes,” one woman told OBSERVER ONLINE.
She said efforts to get a response from JISCO Alpart had failed.
A male caller told the Observer that if the mining continues people will protest by blocking the operators with their bodies if necessary.
'It can't continue like this,” he said, “the wind has picked up since morning (Monday) and the dust is flying… the noise is unbearable”.
OBSERVER ONLINE made telephone contact with Member of Parliament Michael Stewart early Monday. He pledged to investigate.
Despite the closure of its refinery, JISCO Alpart has been mining and stockpiling bauxite on the Manchester Plateau.
Garfield Myers
