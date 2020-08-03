Rotary Club of Kingston donates to the STEP Centre

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Rotary Club of Kingston has donated 10 gallons of highly concentrated disinfectant and six gallons of hand sanitisers to help the School for the Therapy Education and Parenting (STEP) Centre.

The donation is expected to help the centre for children with multiple learning disabilitiescomply with the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

The presentations were made at the school, located in Kingston, on Wednesday, July 29.

The Rotary club says it has maintained a longstanding relationship with the centre which caters to 30 children, ranging in age from two to 18 years.

The club's only Early Act Club, comprising the youngest members of Rotary International, was established at the STEP Centre in 2017.