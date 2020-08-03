Rotary Club of Kingston donates to the STEP Centre
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Rotary Club of Kingston has donated 10 gallons of highly concentrated disinfectant and six gallons of hand sanitisers to help the School for the Therapy Education and Parenting (STEP) Centre.
The donation is expected to help the centre for children with multiple learning disabilitiescomply with the COVID-19 prevention protocols.
The presentations were made at the school, located in Kingston, on Wednesday, July 29.
The Rotary club says it has maintained a longstanding relationship with the centre which caters to 30 children, ranging in age from two to 18 years.
The club's only Early Act Club, comprising the youngest members of Rotary International, was established at the STEP Centre in 2017.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy