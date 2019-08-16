Weekly Round-up: Junior doctors allege abuse... Six cops on murder rap... Williams eligible for World Champs

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica's public health facilities this week took the spotlight with a host of complaints from junior doctors alleging sexual harassment on the job, long work hours, and concerns about conditions at hospitals, including lack of resources and absence of supervision by senior doctors.

On the crime scene, six police officers were on Wednesday arrested and charged with murder in connection to the killing of three men six years ago.

In sport, the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association on Thursday announced that sprint hurdler and former world champion, Danielle Williams, has been deemed eligible for selection to the Jamaica team to the 2019 IAAF World Championship to be held in Doha, Qatar in September.

Watch as OBSERVER ONLINE wraps this week for you.

