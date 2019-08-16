Weekly Round-up: Junior doctors allege abuse... Six cops on murder rap... Williams eligible for World Champs
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica's public health facilities this week took the spotlight with a host of complaints from junior doctors alleging sexual harassment on the job, long work hours, and concerns about conditions at hospitals, including lack of resources and absence of supervision by senior doctors.
On the crime scene, six police officers were on Wednesday arrested and charged with murder in connection to the killing of three men six years ago.
In sport, the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association on Thursday announced that sprint hurdler and former world champion, Danielle Williams, has been deemed eligible for selection to the Jamaica team to the 2019 IAAF World Championship to be held in Doha, Qatar in September.
Role of medical consultants to be assessed, says Tufton
Tufton commits to addressing junior doctors' concerns
Jamaican among 3 UN staff killed in Libya car bombing
CSEC math passes down, english language improves — MoE
Gov't to partner with private sector on video technology for traffic surveillance
'Give what you can to rebuild children's home'
Bloody start to August as murder total continues to climb
15-yo boy accused of shooting at cops to face court today
Six cops charged with murder of three men in 2013
Hanover cop accused of assaulting detainee granted bail
Hurdler Danielle Williams eligible for World Champs team — JAAA
Gayle passes Lara's Windies run record in 300th ODI
Gayle blasts 72 before rain again halts 3rd ODI vs India
CRH reports fewer gunshot wounds since state of emergency
