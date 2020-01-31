 Weekly Round-up: Earthquake rattles Jamaica… Mother dead, daughter injured in chopping incident … Reggae Girlz lose opening Olympic Qualifier

Weekly Round-up: Earthquake rattles Jamaica… Mother dead, daughter injured in chopping incident … Reggae Girlz lose opening Olympic Qualifier

Friday, January 31, 2020

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 7.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the island on Tuesday and triggered a tsunami advisory by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management.

The earthquake was felt across most of the island, in some Caribbean countries and as far away as Florida in the United States.

On Monday, 53-year-old Cecelia Robinson-Lawrence and her 24-year-old daughter were attacked in a chopping incident on Red Hills Road, which left Robinson-Lawrence dead and her daughter hospitalised.

And in sports, Jamaica's Reggae Girlz suffered a 0-1 defeat to Mexico despite a spirited display in their opening Group B contest of the Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifiers at HEB Park on Wednesday.

Major quake hits Caribbean, triggers evacuations

Another earthquake rattles Jamaica

No coronavirus case at UHWI – Tufton

Health system resilient

Embassy in Beijing strengthens outreach to Jamaicans in Wuhan area

UWI closely monitoring staff, students in China

WHO declares international emergency over coronavirus

SOE declared for East Kingston Police Division

East Kingston Police Division saw 49% increase in murder rate —PM

5 injured in explosion at Villa Road Primary School

Public health renewal

Public health inspectors stage sick-out over wages

Koffee comes in with Rapture

WICKED!

Pain and disbelief at Vauxhall High

British man on pleasure tour found dead on boat near Jamaica

Haiti-bound murder suspect caught by cops

Reggae Girlz suffer 0-1 defeat to Mexico

Reggae Girlz captain Khadija Shaw taken to hospital after clash of heads in Mexico match

Almost there

Clovis Toon

Developing tourism in Kingston and Port Royal

