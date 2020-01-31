Weekly Round-up: Earthquake rattles Jamaica… Mother dead, daughter injured in chopping incident … Reggae Girlz lose opening Olympic Qualifier

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 7.7 magnitude earthquake rattled the island on Tuesday and triggered a tsunami advisory by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management.

The earthquake was felt across most of the island, in some Caribbean countries and as far away as Florida in the United States.

On Monday, 53-year-old Cecelia Robinson-Lawrence and her 24-year-old daughter were attacked in a chopping incident on Red Hills Road, which left Robinson-Lawrence dead and her daughter hospitalised.

And in sports, Jamaica's Reggae Girlz suffered a 0-1 defeat to Mexico despite a spirited display in their opening Group B contest of the Concacaf Women's Olympic Qualifiers at HEB Park on Wednesday.

Watch as OBSERVER ONLINE wraps this week for you.

