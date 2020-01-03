Weekly Round-up: Lovers' tiff leads to murder … Vendor shot during fireworks… Windies' Lloyd and Greenidge knighted

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An apparent lovers' tiff led to the shooting death of 24-year-old Shantel Whyte in Manchester on New Year's Eve.

A vendor is now in hospital under police guard after being shot by a licensed firearm holder in downtown Kingston on Wednesday, shortly after New Year's Eve celebrations in the area.

Police say the man was seen with a machete and holding on to a little girl on Ocean Boulevard about 1:00 am.

And in sports, former captain Clive Lloyd and former opening batsman Gordon Greenidge, received their knighthood last Friday in the United Kingdom New Year Honours.

Watch as OBSERVER ONLINE wraps this week for you.

See story links below:

Slain Manchester woman a good daughter, sister, friend

Boy dies in fire

PM donates $1 million to Bustamante hospital

Cooking gas company rejects suggestions of wrongdoing

'Box food' prices to jump

Local romaine lettuce safe; ban on imports still in place

JDF using more technology to fight crime

25,000 LED streetlight installations set for 2020 — JPS

Jamaica records best tourism numbers — Bartlett

Machete-carrying vendor hospitalised under police guard

Cops hunt son in dad's murder

Unidentified man killed in Six Miles crash

SIRS CLIVE, GORDON - Windies's Lloyd, Greenidge receive knighthoods

CWI inks three-year deal with UK sports apparel company

