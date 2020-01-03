Weekly Round-up: Lovers' tiff leads to murder … Vendor shot during fireworks… Windies' Lloyd and Greenidge knighted
KINGSTON, Jamaica — An apparent lovers' tiff led to the shooting death of 24-year-old Shantel Whyte in Manchester on New Year's Eve.
A vendor is now in hospital under police guard after being shot by a licensed firearm holder in downtown Kingston on Wednesday, shortly after New Year's Eve celebrations in the area.
Police say the man was seen with a machete and holding on to a little girl on Ocean Boulevard about 1:00 am.
And in sports, former captain Clive Lloyd and former opening batsman Gordon Greenidge, received their knighthood last Friday in the United Kingdom New Year Honours.
Watch as OBSERVER ONLINE wraps this week for you.
See story links below:
Slain Manchester woman a good daughter, sister, friend
PM donates $1 million to Bustamante hospital
Cooking gas company rejects suggestions of wrongdoing
Local romaine lettuce safe; ban on imports still in place
JDF using more technology to fight crime
25,000 LED streetlight installations set for 2020 — JPS
Jamaica records best tourism numbers — Bartlett
Machete-carrying vendor hospitalised under police guard
Unidentified man killed in Six Miles crash
SIRS CLIVE, GORDON - Windies's Lloyd, Greenidge receive knighthoods
CWI inks three-year deal with UK sports apparel company
