Weekly Round-Up: Huge US$ shipments… 6-y-o's genitals cut… J'cans mine Gold at PanAm Games

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Bank of Jamaica Foreign Exchange Code Working Group, on Monday expressed concerns over the large volumes of hard currency being shipped from Jamaica — upwards of $50 million monthly — which cannot adequately be justified.

This, the Group indicated, legitimises the de-risking concerns being exhibited towards Jamaica by foreign banks.

On the crime scene, a 16-year-old boy is now in state care after he was accused of stabbing a six-year-old boy and cutting off a piece of his penis last week in White Horses, St Thomas.

In sport, Fedrick Dacres celebrated Jamaica's Independence Day by smashing the Pan American Games men's discus record on his way to successfully defending his title in Peru on Tuesday with a throw measuring 67.68 metres. Jamaica's Jamie Smikle won silver in the event, with a mark of 65.02m.

A day later Olympic 100- and 200-metre champion Elaine Thompson won the women's 100-metre gold in 11.18 seconds and in a first for Jamaica, Natoya Goule took the women's 800 title in two minutes, 1.26 seconds.

And on Thursday, Shericka Jackson won her first major 400m event when she added the Pan American Games gold medal to her growing list of accolades with a majestic run, as Jamaica added another six medals to their tally.

The tally on Thursday stood at 12 medals.

