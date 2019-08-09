Weekly Round-Up: Huge US$ shipments… 6-y-o's genitals cut… J'cans mine Gold at PanAm Games
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Bank of Jamaica Foreign Exchange Code Working Group, on Monday expressed concerns over the large volumes of hard currency being shipped from Jamaica — upwards of $50 million monthly — which cannot adequately be justified.
This, the Group indicated, legitimises the de-risking concerns being exhibited towards Jamaica by foreign banks.
On the crime scene, a 16-year-old boy is now in state care after he was accused of stabbing a six-year-old boy and cutting off a piece of his penis last week in White Horses, St Thomas.
In sport, Fedrick Dacres celebrated Jamaica's Independence Day by smashing the Pan American Games men's discus record on his way to successfully defending his title in Peru on Tuesday with a throw measuring 67.68 metres. Jamaica's Jamie Smikle won silver in the event, with a mark of 65.02m.
A day later Olympic 100- and 200-metre champion Elaine Thompson won the women's 100-metre gold in 11.18 seconds and in a first for Jamaica, Natoya Goule took the women's 800 title in two minutes, 1.26 seconds.
And on Thursday, Shericka Jackson won her first major 400m event when she added the Pan American Games gold medal to her growing list of accolades with a majestic run, as Jamaica added another six medals to their tally.
The tally on Thursday stood at 12 medals.
Watch as OBSERVER ONLINE wraps this week for you.
Concern over high amounts of US$ shipped monthly from Jamaica
Jamaica, Kenya strengthen ties
Agriculture minister announces increased cocoa prices
Poll shows Bunting the best suited to lead the PNP
Bunting polling data 'garbled, at variance with other polls' says Phillips team
Phillips considers court action on Integrity Commission over PM's integrity report
Shaggy to star as Sebastian in ABC's 'Little Mermaid Live!'
Two killed, several injured in Dyke Road crash
Teenager accused of cruel attack on six-year-old boy
Police probing video of alleged cross-dresser, dreadlocks
India complete Windies T20 series clean sweep
Thompson takes Pan Am Games 100m gold
Goule strikes 800m gold at Pan-Am Games
Shericka Jackson wins Pan-Am Games 400m
Uruguay, Venezuela issue travel warning against US
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy