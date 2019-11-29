Weekly Round-up: More children with dengue symptoms… Men march in heels… Windies crush Afghanistan
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Senior Medical Officer for the Bustamante Hospital for Children, Michelle Ann Richards on Thursday said the hospital has seen a significant increase in patients presenting with dengue symptoms.
She said the number of children being triaged in the accident and emergency department moved from 6,000 patients for the month of October 2018 alone to 9,000 for October 2019.
That same day, men from the University of the West Indies and the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts walked around the UWI Ring Road in heels as a symbolic gesture of solidarity with women who are affected by gender-based violence, sexual assault and rape.
And on Friday, the West Indies beat Afghanistan by nine wickets on the third day of the one-off Test in Lucknow, India on Friday.
Watch as OBSERVER ONLINE wraps this week for you.
See story links below:
Patients in A&E at Bustamante hospital move to 9,000 in October
Road code test for learner's licence applicants as of January
Police clampdown on vehicles with prohibited lights
Gov't to table new National ID Bill by March
Another 2 months of deliberations on legalising abortion
Gov't accelerating further reduction in public-sector energy bill
Jamaica's consumer price index four years behind, minister confirms
DJ Venom dies in traffic collision
Sharp dip in fatal shootings by the police, cop killings this year
Three farmers shot outside Trelawny nightclub, two fatally
Gunman shot dead after attacking licensed firearm holder in Hanover
Cornwall takes 10 as West Indies crush Afghanistan in just over two days
Jamaica among 10 stops on World Athletics 'Continental Tour'
Team demands action if Chris Gayle fails to show up for Bangladesh T20 league
Moved by Observer story, PM and JLP donate $2.5m to help university students
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy