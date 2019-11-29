Weekly Round-up: More children with dengue symptoms… Men march in heels… Windies crush Afghanistan

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Senior Medical Officer for the Bustamante Hospital for Children, Michelle Ann Richards on Thursday said the hospital has seen a significant increase in patients presenting with dengue symptoms.

She said the number of children being triaged in the accident and emergency department moved from 6,000 patients for the month of October 2018 alone to 9,000 for October 2019.

That same day, men from the University of the West Indies and the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts walked around the UWI Ring Road in heels as a symbolic gesture of solidarity with women who are affected by gender-based violence, sexual assault and rape.

And on Friday, the West Indies beat Afghanistan by nine wickets on the third day of the one-off Test in Lucknow, India on Friday.

