Weekly Round-up: Tesha Miller sentenced… Campbell reappointed to shadow cabinet… West Indies lead Ireland 2-0 in ODI series
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tesha Miller was on Thursday told he will spend a total 38 years and nine months behind bars for his role in the 2008 murder of then Jamaica Urban Transit Company chairman Douglas Chambers.
The People's National Party on Tuesday announced the controversial reappointment of Dayton Campbell, Member of Parliament for St Ann North Western, to the shadow cabinet.
And in sports, the West Indies on Thursday defeated Ireland by one wicket to secure a two-nil lead in the three-game One Day International series.
Watch as OBSERVER ONLINE wraps this week for you.
See story links below:
Bartlett admits decline in cruise visitors but blames previous Gov't
Dayton Campbell joins Phillips' Shadow Cabinet
No fish kill reported from Rockfort oil spill
University scholarships for four prisoners
Hiccups in traffic ticket system being addressed
Jamaica closer to exporting medical marijuana
Son arrested following father's murder
Manchester man charged for Shantel Whyte's murder
Woman killed, four injured in drive-by shooting
Windies beat Ireland by one wicket in 2nd ODI
JFF appoints Hubert Busby Reggae Girlz head coach
Afraid to go to school - Mountain View violence leaves children terrified
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy