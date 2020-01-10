Weekly Round-up: Tesha Miller sentenced… Campbell reappointed to shadow cabinet… West Indies lead Ireland 2-0 in ODI series

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tesha Miller was on Thursday told he will spend a total 38 years and nine months behind bars for his role in the 2008 murder of then Jamaica Urban Transit Company chairman Douglas Chambers.

The People's National Party on Tuesday announced the controversial reappointment of Dayton Campbell, Member of Parliament for St Ann North Western, to the shadow cabinet.

And in sports, the West Indies on Thursday defeated Ireland by one wicket to secure a two-nil lead in the three-game One Day International series.

Watch as OBSERVER ONLINE wraps this week for you.

