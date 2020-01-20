Rowley backs Mottley on Pompeo's visit to the Caribbean

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on Monday sided with his Barbadian counterpart Mia Mottley on views regarding the visit of United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to the region.

Mottley has said that there is an attempt to divide the regional grouping, CARICOM, as some Caribbean leaders get ready to meet with Pompeo on Tuesday.

“As chairman of CARICOM, it is impossible for me to agree that my foreign minister should attend a meeting with anyone to which members of CARICOM are not invited. If some are invited and not all, then it is an attempt to divide this region,” Mottley told a gala to celebrate the centenary of the birth of the late Barbados prime minister and regional integrationist Errol W Barrow over the weekend.

In a statement, Rowley said his administration “supports Barbados' position and that Prime Minister Mottley has Port of Spain's support".

“PM Mottley has the full support of the government and the people of Trinidad and Tobago in outlining our principles and vision of Caribbean unity. In the expectation of Caribbean unity, the Prime Minister of Barbados speaks for Trinidad and Tobago,” said Rowley.



Rowley has repeatedly stated that Trinidad and Tobago stands “on its proud history of fairness on the world stage, ranging from opposition to apartheid in South Africa to opposing the US invasion of Grenada”.



Pompeo, who is visiting several countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, said his two-day visit to Kingston from Tuesday, will allow him to meet with “many Caribbean leaders to discuss how we can all work together to promote our common democratic values and prosperity for all of our people,” adding, “I'm looking forward to a fantastic set of meetings”.

Pompeo said he would also participate in a round table with the foreign ministers of The Bahamas, Belize, The Dominican Republic, Haiti, St Kitts and Nevis, and St Lucia.

Another issue on the table will be the current situation in Venezuela as Washington continues to lead the efforts to remove President Nicolas Maduro from office in the South American country in support of the Opposition Leader Juan Guaido.



At their summit in St Lucia last July, CARICOM leaders agreed to maintain their position of non-interference and non-intervention in the internal affairs of Venezuela and agreed also “that mediation-related activities would continue to be pursued by the prime ministers of St Kitts and Nevis, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago”.