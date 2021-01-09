Rowley remains in hospital, undergoing tests

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was scheduled to undergo tests in hospital on Saturday after being admitted after experiencing discomfort the previous day.

According to a brief update from the Office of the Prime Minister on Saturday, Rowley was admitted to the West Short Medical Private Hospital for observation and further tests.

The release said the prime minister had a comfortable night and thanked well-wishers who sent messages and prayed for him.

Meanwhile, leader of the main opposition United National Congress (UNC) Kamla Persad-Bissessar, wished the prime minister a speedy recovery.

In a post on Facebook late Friday, the Opposition Leader said her thoughts and prayers are with Rowley and his family.