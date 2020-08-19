Rowley sworn into office for second term

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Prime Minister Dr Keith Christopher Rowley was today sworn into office for a second consecutive term as the head of a 22-member Cabinet, promising to implement policies aimed at significantly changing the socio-economic conditions in Trinidad and Tobago.

Rowley, who led the ruling People's National Movement to victory in the August 10 general elections over the main opposition United National Congress, unveiled a cabinet consisting of young and experienced politicians such as returning finance minister Colm Imbert, the minister of energy and energy industries, as well as the minister of planning and development, Camille Robinson-Regis, and attorney general Faris Al-Rawi.

Also returning to the Cabinet is the minister of national security Stuart Young, health minister Terrence Deyalsingh, and Shamfa Cudjoe as the minister of sports and community development.

Among the new faces in the cabinet is Brian Manning, the son of the late former prime minister Patrick Manning, who will serve as minister in the Ministry of Finance.

Rowley told the new cabinet members that their tenure is best counted as 60 months, rather than years, adding, “sometimes when you count this period in years, some people fall asleep.

“Rest assured that nobody in this government will be allowed to fall asleep because… performance will be reviewed on an ongoing basis (and) as prime minister I assume full responsibility and I want to thank the national community for giving me another opportunity to continue in public service,” he said.