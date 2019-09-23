Ruel Reid resigns as JLP caretaker for NW St Ann
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Disgraced former education minister Ruel Reid has resigned as the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP's) caretaker for North West St Ann.
According to a JLP statement, Reid tendered his formal resignation to the party via email on Sunday, September 15 and then by way of a written letter.
“The party has accepted Mr Reid’s resignation. Mr Reid is therefore not the chairman/caretaker for North West St Ann,” the statement added.
Reid was fired from the Cabinet by Prime Minister Andrew Holness last March at the height of allegations that he became embroiled in activities that could bring his office as minister into disrepute.
His name has also been linked with irregular conduct at the State-run Caribbean Maritime University which fell under his portfolio.
Investigations are said to be continuing into his role in both matters.
