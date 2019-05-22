Russell, Gayle among 6 Jamaicans drafted by Tallawahs
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Tallawahs have drafted six Jamaicans in its squad for this year's staging of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).
The draft took place earlier today in London.
The tournament is scheduled to run from September 4 to October 12.
All Rounder and last year's captain Andre Russell was retained in the first round, West Indies legend Chris Gayle drafted in round two, Chadwick Walton round three, Rovman Powell round four, Oshane Thomas round six, while Christopher Lamont was drafted in the 10th round.
Afghanistan cricketer Zahir Khan, New Zealanders Glen Phillips and George Worker, and Pakistani Amad Butt were the international players selected.
