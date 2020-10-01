Russia reports nearly 9,000 new virus cases
MOSCOW, Russia (AP) — Russian health officials reported nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, one of the largest increases in months.
The 8,945 cases are almost twice as many as health officials were registering in late August. The new cases brought the country's total to more 1.18 million, fourth highest in the world. There have been 20,796 confirmed deaths — 12th highest globally — according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Despite the increases, authorities have repeatedly dismissed a second lockdown or other major restrictions. However, Moscow officials last week asked the elderly to stay at home, and employers to allow people to work from home. The mayor of Moscow also extended school holidays that start October 5 to two weeks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday urged Russians to remain vigilant.
