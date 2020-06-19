Russian ex-governor who sued Putin dies of virus pneumonia
MOSCOW, Russia (AFP) — A former Russian regional governor who wanted to sue President Vladimir Putin over his dismissal has died from coronavirus complications, authorities said Friday.
Putin sacked Mikhail Ignatyev from his post of governor of the central Chuvashia region in January on the grounds that he had lost trust in him after a series of controversies.
The 58-year-old was fired after a decade on the job.
In May, he filed a lawsuit with the Russian Supreme Court seeking to challenge Putin's dismissal, a hugely unusual move in the country's tightly-controlled political system.
In late May he was reportedly hospitalised with double pneumonia in the second city of Saint Petersburg after contracting the coronavirus.
He died on Thursday in Saint Petersburg, the regional authorities said in a statement, adding a government commission has been created to organise Ignatyev's funeral.
"This is a sad event," acting governor Oleg Nikolayev was quoted as saying. A spokeswoman for the regional government declined immediate comment.
Ignatyev's time on the job was marked by a number of controversies.
Ignatyev has been filmed dangling keys over the head of a uniformed officer in the emergency ministry, forcing him to jump up to take them, during a public ceremony.
After a video emerged on social media in January, Ignatyev's office tried to play down the scandal, saying the men were friendly acquaintances.
Known for gaffes, Ignatyev once addressed then-prime minister Dmitry Medvedev by the wrong name during a televised meeting, calling him Vasily.
He has also caused a scandal by apparently recommending killing journalists who praise life in western Europe. In a speech, he said such journalists "need to be rubbed out, as the ordinary folk say".
He later apologised, saying his words had been misinterpreted.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy