Ryan Strachan returned G2K president

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Generation 2000 (G2K), the young professional affiliate of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), announced this morning that Ryan Strachan has been returned unopposed as president for a second term.

The group had its annual general meeting and elections on Saturday November 14, 2020 at the JLP headquarters.

“It is an honour and privilege to lead G2K for the 2020/21 administrative year,” Strachan said.

“Our priority for 2019/20 was the general election, and we were pleased to contribute to the JLP's resounding win at the polls. As Jamaica seeks to recover stronger whilst we coexist with COVID-19, G2K will continue to play its part in advancing ideas and policies to the Andrew Holness-led administration,” he added.

Joining Strachan in the G2K elected officer corps are vice-presidents Alex Neil, Tia Ferguson, Demoy Kerr and Brandon Hay. Javin Baker has beene returned as General Secretary.

“I am pleased to be joined by a fresh slate of candidates who were successful in the recent election, the most competitive in some time for G2K. All four have demonstrated leadership potential and produced results that belie their relatively tender years. The organisation's future is in very competent hands.

“We will continue to build a national movement in 2020/21 on the back of tangible, measurable outcomes. I extend thanks to the JLP for its continued support, and wish the outgoing management team the very best in their future endeavours,” Strachan continued.

G2K said it will now direct its efforts towards the Local Government elections as well as housekeeping