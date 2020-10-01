SBDCs critical to Jamaica's post COVID-19 recovery — Norman Dunn

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Norman Dunn, says that Small Business Development Centres (SBDCs) are critical to Jamaica’s post COVID-19 recovery programme.

He noted that the world has changed fundamentally, and that for our small businesses to survive in this difficult time, they will have to look to SBDCs for support and partnership, in order to remain relevant.

“We know that this is a difficult time for us. It is not going to be business as usual any time soon. What worked before now in businesses cannot work anymore. Therefore, we have to up our end game and find creative and innovative ways to manoeuver our businesses through this pandemic. Creativity knows no bounds. Let us be as creative as we can in ensuring that we maximise on what we have, and do it in such a way that it becomes a model for others to follow,” Dunn said.

Minister Dunn was speaking during a meeting and tour of the Jamaica Business Development Corporation, Garmex Complex at Marcus Garvey Drive, on Friday, September 25. He said he was very impressed with the COVID-19 recovery strategy which the JBDC has implemented.

“This strategy is a very important one for our micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). It is you, the JBDC, that is going to help us along this path. It is, in fact, you who will have a greater role to play in moving concept to market in such a way that this recovery can be fought quicker, and redound to the greater benefit of our small business enterprises,” he added.

Dunn further commended the JBDC for the work done over the years in helping businesses to survive and prosper, providing them with business advice, consultancy and training of the highest professional standards, and pledged his support to the organisation’s continued growth and development.