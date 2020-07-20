SCJ Holdings Limited halts politician's plans for Trelawny property

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — SCJ Holdings Limited says it has halted a politician's plans for a property in Trelawny.

In an earlier release, the company said it is alleged that a Trelawny Member of Parliament announced that ground will be broken for developments on the Long Pond property in the parish.

However, the company said, the property is owned by SCJ Holdings.

It further advised the public that no representative has such authority over the lands and payments should not be made to any account or individual in relation to any construction on the land.