SCJ addresses alleged dispute over Long Pond lands

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Following a series of reports that purported representatives of Everglades Farms Limited (EFL) are forcing small farmers off lands at Long Pond, Trelawny, SCJ Holdings has asserted its position as owner of the lands and has outlined the relationship of the parties involved.

The text of the statement follows:

"The matter is of such importance — affecting as it does, the livelihood of hundreds of persons displaced by the closure of the Hampden and Long Pond sugar factories — that SCJ is compelled to make a public statement on the current status of the lands.

In 2009, SCJ leased several thousand acres of land at Hampden and Long Pond, to EFL, for a term of 50 years, for the cultivation of sugar cane. However, by agreement in writing, dated 18th June, 2019, EFL surrendered its lease of the Long Pond lands and agreed that possession of the said lands should immediately revert to SCJ on the signing of the said agreement dated 18th June, 2019.

Mindful of the displacement of hundreds (if not thousands) of persons by EFL's decision to shutdown the Hampden and Long Pond Sugar Factories, SCJ agreed, now that it had regained possession of the Long Pond Lands, to lease some 3,600 acres thereof, to the All Island Jamaica Cane Farmers Association, for on-leasing to the small farmers and other individuals, who had been adversely affected by the consequent decline of the sugar industry in Trelawny and Saint James.

In the circumstances, SCJ wishes the public to be aware that the lease, at Long Pond, to the All-Island Jamaica Cane Farmers Association and all subleases by that association, to the several small farmers, are valid and enforceable contracts, entitling those persons to occupy and utilise the land without molestation and or disturbance.

Further SCJ wishes to categorically state that it is the lawful owner of the Long Pond lands and that it will protect its interests against anyone who seeks to interfere with its ownership and possession of the said lands, whether directly or by interfering with the quiet enjoyment of the property by any of its lawful tenants in occupation of the same."