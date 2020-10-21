SDC Hanover to host community market and business fair Friday

HANOVER, Jamaica - The Social Development Commission in Hanover said it will be hosting a community market and business fair in this parish on Friday as part of efforts geared at stimulating business continuity and commerce at the community level.

The commission said it had partnered with the Hanover Municipal Corporation, Member of Parliament for Western Hanover, Tamika Davis, and the Rural Agricultural Development Authority, to host the event.

Other partners are Mayor of Lucea Sheridan Samuels; Councillor of the Lucea division Easton Edwards, Sinclair's Bargain Centre, Jamaica Fire Brigade, the Hanover Health Department and the Jamaica Agricultural Society.

The event is slated to be held at the old Creamy King open lot located on Millers Drive, Lucea in the parish.

Patrons will be able to get fruits, vegetables, ground provisions, natural juices, seedlings, meats, poultry, condiments, cooking gas and other commodities at reasonable prices.

Additionally, residents will have access to services provided by state agencies such as Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency.

Anthony Lewis