SDC farmers markets result in $7-million spend

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Social Development Commission (SDC) reported today that roughly $11 million has been spent at recent farmers' markets and business fairs it organised as a means of keeping community businesses in operation during the period of economic downturn caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Public relations manager of the SDC, Mandel McKulsky, told JIS News that the amount in sales is from seven markets and fairs.

“Thus far, the combination of sales from farmers' markets and local economic initiatives is approximately $11 million. These include those held in St Catherine, Kingston and St Andrew, St Ann, and Clarendon,” he said.

“The farmers' markets are being done as part of the SDC's strategy as a means of establishing controlled and regulated platforms for the public to access food and groceries, while establishing a continuity of business and commerce at the community level. The focus is primarily on the resuscitation of small and medium-sized businesses, and farmers within these communities,” McKulsky added.

The SDC has two remaining farmers' markets scheduled for this month — Denbigh Farmers' Market and Business Fair at the Denbigh Showground in May Pen, Clarendon; and Portmore Farmers' Market and Business Fair, to be held at the Greater Portmore Football Field, Portmore, St Catherine, on June 26 and 27, respectively. Both events will run from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm.

“These farmers' markets will showcase local economic initiatives from the SDC. Those are specific businesses that the Social Development Commission has been working with through our Local Economic Initiative Support Programme,” McKulsky said.

“Additionally, we will have farmers on the ground selling their produce at a very competitive rate. There will be fruits, vegetables, local meat (chicken), ground provision, natural seasonings, juices and much more on display on the day. On the Saturday (June 27), there will be a special feature, which will be the raw and Hellshire-style fish for sale on the day,” he added.

McKulsky noted that that COVID-19 Government Orders are observed at each staging, with patrons being sanitised upon entry and reminded to wear masks while practising social distancing. Each venue is also equipped with washstands for use.

“These farmers' markets provide a platform to have a safe one-stop shop, not only for ground provisions and green leafy vegetables but also agro-processed goods from local economic initiatives as well as from businesses in the communities surrounding the space,” explained McKulsky.

General partners with the SDC for the farmers' markets and business fairs include the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), the health departments, municipal corporations, members of Parliament for the various constituencies, development area committees and community development committees.

Upcoming farmers' markets for the month of July are in Hanover (July 2), St Mary (July 3), Clarendon (July 4), Kingston and St Andrew (July 11), Manchester (July 24), St Thomas (July 25), and Trelawny (July 31).