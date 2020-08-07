SDC to stage National Community Cricket Competition

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Social Development Commission (SDC) has announced that its National Community Cricket Competition will be staged as planned.

“We are going to do the National Community Cricket Competition starting August 23 to December 13, with strict protocols and the blessing of the Ministry of Health (and Wellness) and the Government at large. There are 207 teams registered and we are not taking any new teams,” says Executive Director of the SDC, Dr Dwayne Vernon.

He was speaking at a digital town hall held by the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development on July 30, where the ministry's affiliate agencies shared their accomplishments over the last four years.

Dr Vernon said that although registration has closed for the competition, teams that have already registered can amend their teams between August 3 and 14.

The SDC head also shared some of the areas in which the agency will continue to serve the communities across the country.

“We are going to continue our compliance audits and community sensitisation with the protocols that have been ordered. We are going to be supporting the [Youth] Summer Employment Programme, and we will have 10 more community markets across five parishes,” he said.