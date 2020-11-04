SERHA gets donation of medical supplies

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) has benefited from a donation of medical supplies and equipment valued at more than $5 million, which will support the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the health region.

The items, procured through private donation from Jamaica-born doctor and philanthropist based in the United States, Dr Pete Williams, were handed over by local charity Good Samaritan Inn during a ceremony at the entity's Geffrard Place address in St Andrew yesterday.

They include two vital signs monitors, one compression pump, one defibrillator, one phototherapy unit, one heat lamp, five humidifiers, 14 lockable medication cabinets, 11 medical maternity bassinets, 35 blood pressure cuffs, three boxes of patient wrist bands and one infant examination table and scale.

Another shipment of supplies is expected to arrive in the island shortly.

Regional Director, SERHA, Maureen Golding, in expressing gratitude for the items, said they will enhance the quality of care provided by facilities in the region.

“It is with great pleasure that I accept these donated items not just on behalf of SERHA, but also on behalf of our patients who will benefit, and our staff who will be using these equipment. We in the health sector are operating in an extraordinary time. The coronavirus pandemic has changed the conversation, and we need support and welcome the partnership,” she said.

Golding said SERHA is the largest of the Ministry of Health and Wellness' four regional health authorities, serving nearly half of the population. SERHA administrates the delivery of healthcare services to the residents of St Catherine, St Thomas, Kingston and St Andrew.