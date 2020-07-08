SERHA investigating patient's death at National Chest Hospital

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) says it has noted the public's concern regarding the death of a patient at the National Chest Hospital today.

SERHA said it has launched a thorough investigation into the matter and is giving its full cooperation to the police.

More information will be provided as the investigations are still ongoing, it said.

“SERHA offers its deepest condolences to the family at this time and will be providing further support to the family,” a statement this evening read.