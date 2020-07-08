SERHA investigating patient's death at National Chest Hospital
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) says it has noted the public's concern regarding the death of a patient at the National Chest Hospital today.
SERHA said it has launched a thorough investigation into the matter and is giving its full cooperation to the police.
More information will be provided as the investigations are still ongoing, it said.
“SERHA offers its deepest condolences to the family at this time and will be providing further support to the family,” a statement this evening read.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy