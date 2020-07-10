SERHA says clinical management procedures followed at National Chest Hospital
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) says preliminary reports reveal that the medical team at the National Chest Hospital, where a patient died on Wednesday, July 8, provided all the necessary medical attention to the patient and clinical management procedures were followed.
Forty-three-year-old Carsha Johnson Sinclair died at the hospital after plunging one storey through a garbage disposal chute from the ward on which she was admitted. Her family has since accused the hospital of negligence.
SERHA immediately launched an investigation into her death the same day.
The authority said it is to be noted that the patient was admitted to the hospital for a known chronic respiratory illness.
As part of the Ministry of Health and Wellness' surveillance protocol, all patients being admitted to public hospitals must be tested for COVID-19, and as such, the patient in question was tested and a negative result was returned.
The authority said the hospital management is being asked to examine the existing security protocols and where necessary, put in place the appropriate measures for those patients who may pose a risk to themselves.
Wentworth Charles, board chairman, has committed to give full disclosure of the findings of the investigation to the family of the deceased, upon its conclusion.
SERHA is assuring the public that every effort will be made by the staff to preserve the lives of all who seek treatment and care at its institutions.
