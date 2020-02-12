SE Clarendon supports decision not to contest by-election, PNP says

CLARENDON, Jamaica— Ranking members of the People's National Party (PNP) in South East Clarendon, last night passed a resolution in support of the party's decision not to field a candidate in the March 2 by election set for constituency.

Nomination for the by-election is today.

According to a statement from the PNP, the leadership of the constituency, unanimously supported the decision of the party not to contest the poll and also stated that they would not support an independent candidate in the election.

The group voted to fully support PNP candidate Patricia Duncan-Sutherland for the general election which is constitutionally due by 2021.

The following was the resolution passed:

Be it resolved that the leadership of SE Clarendon Constituency inclusive of the executive committee members and the cluster managers is unanimously in its support of:

1. The decision of the party not to contest the upcoming by-election on March 2, 2020;

2. They will not support any independent candidate in the said election;

3. They fully support the party's candidate Patricia Duncan-Sutherland for the upcoming general elections due months away.

The South East Clarendon seat became vacant upon the resignation of Jamaica Labour Party Member of Parliament Rudyard Spencer.