SHE inspires women through depression & abuse

DEPRESSION is nearly twice as likely to affect women than men and can be caused by stress, social pressures, and even reproductive hormones. Depression, relationship problems, and mental and physical abuse are just a few of the issues being faced by women today. First-time author, Patrice Simpson, has published her book, SHE, which she describes as a “collection of vignettes inspired by the lives and struggles of real women”.

The self-published book features 70 vignettes that support different themes.

“Women struggle every day with low self-esteem, physical abuse, and a lack of self-love,” Simpson shared. “Sometimes we forget that we have a voice we can use to inspire other women around us, women who share the same struggles and cannot seem to find their way out. I have used my God-given talent to create these vignettes to reach out to my fellow women, to let them know that it is okay to struggle.”

Simpson had a great, yet complicated childhood. Her father migrated to live in England when she was six years old. It was one of the most difficult times in her life. Holding on to a lot of toxicity, it affected her in her teenage years. She lost sight of her purpose and in 2017 she became pregnant and unemployed. Five months into her pregnancy she began to write short pieces in the third person using “she”. After giving birth to her son in November of that year, she knew her life had changed, and it was time to make up for lost opportunities with a new career.

SHE targets women aged 16-65 and was created with a predominantly female influence. Simpson, who hails from Falmouth, grew up with her mother and five sisters and was inspired by the stories and struggles faced by family and friends.

“The idea was created to touch the topics realistically, so the emotions are truly felt. We all go through something in life, but we can all be victors if only we believe in our capabilities. I encourage all my readers to think positively through all adversities, no matter how hard they may seem to be,” she said.

The book is described by many as 'relatable' and 'thought-provoking' and is an easy read. SHE has a Kindle version available on Amazon and paperback versions available in stores in Jamaica. Simpson also intends on continuing her journey as an author who puts together works that are filled with relatability, wit, and uniqueness. She wants to be remembered for her strength, humility, and endurance.

Simpson is now on the promotional trail for the new book and can be followed on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @ triciiwrites.