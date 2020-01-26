SOE declared for East Kingston Police Division

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced a state of public emergency in the East Kingston Police Division. Holness made the announcement at a press briefing just now at Jamaica House. States of public emergency are already in place in Clarendon, St Catherine, and the St James, Hanover, Westmoreland and St Andrew South police divisions. More information later.

