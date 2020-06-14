SOE declared in Kingston Western and Central police divisions

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has declared a state of public emergency (SOE) in the Kingston Western and Kingston Central police divisions for a period of 14 days, starting today.

Holness, who was speaking at a press conference a short while ago, said the SOE was implemented due to increased criminal activities in the two divisions since the start of the year.

If left unchecked, it could spiral to chaotic ends, he said.

Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson said 74 per cent of all murders in the said divisions are gang related.

The boundaries are as follows:

To the west, the boundary extends from the coastline by the Petrojam Oil Refinery in the north eastern direction onto East Avenue then onto Maxfield Avenue to the intersection of Rousseau Road.

The northern boundary extends along Rousseau Road in an easterly direction from the intersection of Maxfield Avenue and Rousseau Road to its intersection with Lyndhurst Road and Retirement Road. The boundary then extends south easterly along Lyndhurst Road to its intersection with Slipe Road and southerly along Slipe Road to the intersection of Torrington Road. The boundary continues easterly along Torrington Road to Heroes Circle and continues along the northern perimeter along Heroes Circle to its intersection with Marescaux Road. The boundary then extends slightly north along Marescaux Road then easterly along Conley Avenue then onto Dames Drive to the intersection with South Camp Road.

The eastern boundary extends in a southerly direction along South Camp Road then onto Port Royal Street to the coast.

The southern boundary extends westerly along the coastline of Kingston then along the St Andrew coastline to the starting point at the Petrojam Oil Refinery.