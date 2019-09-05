SOE declared in St Catherine, Clarendon
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has declared a State of Public Emergency (SOE) for the parishes of St Catherine and Clarendon.
He made the announcement a short while ago at a press conference at Jamaica House.
The SOE, which took effect this morning, will continue for 14 days.
Police commissioner Major General Antony Anderson said the SOE was necessitated by the escalating crime levels in the parishes.
He said Clarendon has recorded 100 murders since January, while St Catherine South has recorded 91 and St Catherine North 66.
—Alphea Saunders
