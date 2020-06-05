SRHA calls for public support for food safety

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) is urging the public to successfully safeguard their food in celebration of World Food Safety Day to be commemorated on Sunday, June 7.

According to Regional Food Safety Coordinator for the SRHA, Dahlia Plunkett, “the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 600 million people in the world fall ill after eating contaminated food and 420,000 die every year.”

This year's World Food Safety Day is being celebrated under the theme, “Food Safety, Everyone's Business”.

Plunkett said that the SRHA provides oversight and monitors more than 7,695 food handling establishments and more than 20,000 food handlers in the parishes of St Elizabeth, Manchester and Clarendon, with a 90 per cent compliance rate.

She said that while this is a good achievement, the support of the public is critical to achieving 100 per cent compliance.

“As we work towards improving others that have fallen short, we are cognisant of the importance of partnership in this regard. The undeniable support of the public is critical to successfully safeguard our Jamaican people through the safe food handling practices employed in the preparation of food for human consumption” Plunkett added.

The food safety coordinator encouraged the public to remain vigilant as they produce, prepare and consume food.