SRHA continues fight against COVID-19 with community sensitisation sessions
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) said it continues to ramp up its efforts in the fight against COVID-19 in Manchester with a series of community outreach, testing and sensitisation sessions being held in the parish.
The first such initiative was undertaken on January 14, 2020 in Grey Ground, Manchester and saw 48 people from the community being tested. A second initiative was executed on Thursday January, 21 2020 in Allison, which yielded a further 78 tests. The authority said the testing target for each community session was 50.
The authority said this comes as a response to an increase of cases within the parish, which culminated with stricter measures being announced for Manchester by Minister of Health, Dr Christopher Tufton on Monday.
The new measures will see public gatherings limited to 10 people and curfew hours moved from 10:00 pm – 5:00 am to 7:00 pm – 5:00 am.
Regional Director for the SRHA, Michael Bent, said he hopes the community outreach, testing and sensitisation sessions will aid in reminding citizens of the dangers associated with the virus.
“We want to take the time to simply urge the public to be vigilant and not drop their guard. There is no room for complacency in this pandemic and the more responsible each citizen is, the less strenuous it will be on us and the health sector to manage the virus,” he said.
The next intervention will be carried out in New Green tomorrow with further community outreach, testing and sensitisation sessions scheduled for Chudliegh, Christiana, Denham Farm and Bombay in the parish.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy