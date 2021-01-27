SRHA continues fight against COVID-19 with community sensitisation sessions

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) said it continues to ramp up its efforts in the fight against COVID-19 in Manchester with a series of community outreach, testing and sensitisation sessions being held in the parish.

The first such initiative was undertaken on January 14, 2020 in Grey Ground, Manchester and saw 48 people from the community being tested. A second initiative was executed on Thursday January, 21 2020 in Allison, which yielded a further 78 tests. The authority said the testing target for each community session was 50.

The authority said this comes as a response to an increase of cases within the parish, which culminated with stricter measures being announced for Manchester by Minister of Health, Dr Christopher Tufton on Monday.

The new measures will see public gatherings limited to 10 people and curfew hours moved from 10:00 pm – 5:00 am to 7:00 pm – 5:00 am.

Regional Director for the SRHA, Michael Bent, said he hopes the community outreach, testing and sensitisation sessions will aid in reminding citizens of the dangers associated with the virus.

“We want to take the time to simply urge the public to be vigilant and not drop their guard. There is no room for complacency in this pandemic and the more responsible each citizen is, the less strenuous it will be on us and the health sector to manage the virus,” he said.

The next intervention will be carried out in New Green tomorrow with further community outreach, testing and sensitisation sessions scheduled for Chudliegh, Christiana, Denham Farm and Bombay in the parish.