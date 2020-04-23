SRHA gets 10 vital sign machines to fight COVID-19
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) has received 10 mobile vital sign machines, valued at more than $1.8 million, from BMR Jamaica Wind Limited to support the fight against COVID-19.
The vital sign machines monitor the vital signs of a patient including blood pressure, pulse and temperature, which allows doctors and nurses to monitor and deliver treatment in a more timely and focused manner.
The SRHA, which administrates public healthcare in the parishes of Clarendon, St Elizabeth and Manchester, received the donation on Wednesday, April 22.
“Support from the business sector has been essential in contributing to nation building, particularly in critical areas such as health care and we are always grateful for the support. BMR Jamaica continues to demonstrate exemplary corporate social responsibility. They continue to give back particularly during this difficult period of crisis and for that they must be lauded” SRHA regional director, Michael Bent said, while expressing gratitude to regional director of BMR Jamaica Wind Limited Ava Tomlin and her team.
Bent noted that the machines will assist with continuous monitoring of the vital signs of patients by allowing the health team to acquire critical information without the rigours of manual evaluation.
“The machines will certainly boost our productivity, as our doctors and nurses will be able to respond more effectively and efficiently, boosting the service delivery of the hospitals across the southern region” Bent said.
