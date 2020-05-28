SRHA gets COVID-19 support from Food for the Poor donors

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA), which administrates public healthcare in Manchester, Clarendon and St Elizabeth, has received a donation of personal protective equipment (PPE) from Food for the Poor, (FFP) Jamaica, through their local and overseas donors, to assist with the fight against the coronavirus.

The donation includes 65 hospital mattresses, 50 boxes of ear loop masks, 60 boxes of respirator and surgical masks, 20 boxes of face shields, 20 boxes of infection control kits, 12 boxes of masks with face shields, five boxes of examination gloves, eight boxes of shoes covers, four boxes of protective coverall, 3 boxes of disposable coverall, two maternity beds with mattresses, one hospital bed with mattress and a box of protective wear with glasses.

Included in the donation are five critical care monitors, five patient monitor trolleys and 10 hospital mattresses for the Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester.

Regional Director for the SRHA, Michael Bent accepted the donation on Tuesday at the SRHA Regional Office in Manchester, noting that the donation will boost the assurance of the healthcare workers as they continue the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The SRHA is truly grateful to the Food for the Poor and its local and overseas donors for this donation. The demand is high for personal protective equipment and we are grateful that these supplies will aid with the COVID-19 response in the southern end of the island,” said Bent.

Director at FFP, Craig Moss-Solomon said the charity organisation, through its local and overseas donors who purchased the items, will be donating to all the health facilities across the island. The donation will be used to support both primary and secondary healthcare facilities.

“Food for the Poor is pleased to partner with our unspoken heroes, both local and overseas donors, who are providing essential items for the safety and health of our healthcare workers,” Moss-Solomon added.