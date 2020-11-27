SRHA welcomes US Embassy's $3.5m equipment donation

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The United States Embassy has donated approximately $3.4 million worth of medical equipment to the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA).

In a statement today, SRHA said that the donation will aid in the fight against COVID-19, as well as help the entity to deliver proper health service within the region.

SRHA Regional Director, Michael Bent said the SRHA was pleased with the contribution, as it would help to increase the regions capacity to deliver quality healthcare in what has been a time of global health challenges.

He also noted that the generator, which was also donated, is a welcomed addition to the regions arsenal of equipment as it would aid the entity to still be productive in the case of power outages and natural disasters.