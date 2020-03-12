SSL activates work from home plan in response to COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) has announced that it will be triggering its work from home plan amid reports of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the island.

CEO of the company Zachary Harding says that out of an abundance of caution, SSL has spent the past month adapting its business continuity plan to counter concerns related to the virus' anticipated impact.

According to Harding, the move is not reactionary, but is a voluntary beta test of its business continuity policy.

He said this is it a proactive measure to ensure the highest level of service and support to its clients while protecting its staff.

Harding added that while SSL offices will be closed to the general public, all services and operations will remain intact and fully functional.

“SSL has prepared for a seamless transition as its team works remotely in order to insulate clients and staff from any foreseeable risks,” said Harding.

He argued that the decision to have staff available remotely is part of a wider thrust to increase the company's flexibility and speed by providing agile tools to both staff and clientele.

“Over the last several months we have thrown serious effort into implementing cutting-edge digital solutions, and this foresight has already proved beneficial during the ongoing health crisis. We have kept a close watch on how COVID-19 has played out internationally and our work from home plan is designed to ensure that all parties are secure and protected,” said Harding as he sought to assure clients that the work from home plan will not impact the security of their data.

“We have been tracking the international market conditions since the beginning of this global crisis and have done a deep dive to assess the inherent risks for the market and for SSL.

“As a result of this comprehensive analysis along with current regulations, we have incorporated new data protection measures into the work from home initiative. Importantly, we have also put solid measures in place to protect the company, our clients and our revenues,” declared Harding.

In the meantime, founder of SSL Hugh Croskery said the company remains client-centred at this time.

“For over 30 years we have valued family and we believe in always having that one-on-one experience. By using online video, we will have face to face meetings so even with the circumstances our clients have the personal touch,” said Croskery.

He added that the brokerage clients will be fully supported throughout the digital upgrades and the company has provided its brokerage customers with the ability to view and trade on their accounts via the Jamaica Stock Exchange approved J-Trader platform.

“We understand that clients need the structure of technology and this is one of the ways in which we can facilitate that process. Many of our client partners have already adopted J-Trader, and we encourage all of our SSL family to contact us so that they can also trade from the safety of their homes,” added Croskery.

Arthur Hall