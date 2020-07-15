STATIN adds COVID-19 questions to labour force surveys
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) announced this morning that it will be conducting the July Labour Force Survey with a module dedicated to assessing the impact of the novel croronavirus on the labour force.
STATIN, the government's social data collection agency, had cancelled the April survey in light of the risk of the virus.
The agency said it will take the necessary steps to minimise the risks to its data collection staff and the households with which they interact.
STATIN's Labour Force Surveys are conducted four times per year, in January, April, July and October.
