STATIN cancels April survey due to COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The operations of the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) have been hard hit by the Novel coronavirus (COVID-19), resulting in the cancellation of a number of its survey activities and programmes for this year.

STATIN's Director General Carol Coy, providing an update during a digital press briefing this morning, said the spread of the virus has impacted STATIN's "ability to engage in primary data collection activities, specifically as it relates to the conduct of the institute's regular household surveys".

She said the programmes that will be affected include: the April 2020 Labour Force Survey (LFS), as data collection, which was scheduled for six weeks commencing April 1, 2020, has been cancelled.

Coy disclosed that the decision was taken in an effort to minimise the risk to STATIN's data collection staff and the households with which they interact.

As a result the director general noted that labour market indicators from the Labour Force Survey will not be available for April 2020.

She said the Institute was however exploring the possibility of adding a COVID-19 module in the July 2020 LFS, if circumstances allow.

In the meantime, STATIN is indicating that the 2020 Survey of Living Conditions (SLC) data collection exercise scheduled for June 2020 will be postponed as preparatory work has been affected by COVID-19. The Institute however said it will explore all options to have the successful execution of this survey in 2020.

Coy said the effects of COVID-19 on the production of statistical products has impacted STATIN and other statistical offices across the region.

She said many National Statistical Offices (NSO) across the Caribbean that were prepared to execute a population and housing census and other surveys this year have postponed those activities.

Alicia Dunkley-Willis