STATIN cancels Survey of Living Conditions for 2020

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Jamaica Survey of Living Conditions will not be conducted this year due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

This was announced by Director General of the Statistical Institute of Jamaica, Carol Coy, during the institute's quarterly press briefing today.

“This survey takes a little longer in interaction between our staff and the households and we feel the risk is too great to both householders and staff. So we will not be undertaking a Survey of Living Conditions during 2020,” said Coy.

“We will continue to monitor the recommendations and guidelines established by the Government and will adjust our operations accordingly,” she added.

The survey has been conducted annually since 1988, except in 2011. It monitors the social conditions – poverty, health and education – of Jamaicans.