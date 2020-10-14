STATIN continues to implement measures to produce quality data

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) has implemented a number of measures to improve data collection in order to ensure that quality information is being produced.

Director General at STATIN, Carol Coy, said that among the measures is the Quality Assurance Framework, which was established in 2015.

She said that the framework ensures “quality throughout all the processes in bringing our data to the public… from data collection all the way through”.

The Quality Assurance Framework helps to provide the transparency and clarity necessary to manage and respond to data users' expectations, queries and demands while bolstering STATIN's credibility.

The director general said that the institute is also utilising a platform called Survey Solutions, which was developed by the World Bank.

“It allows us to monitor data collection in the field. So, at any point, we can look and see what people are doing. There is GPS so we know that if you say you are supposed to be collecting [data] from Supermarket A, that you are in fact collecting it from Supermarket A,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director at STATIN, Leesha Delatie-Budhair, is encouraging Jamaicans to avoid making decisions based on gut feeling, “I think and I feel” or “this is how I have always done it”.

She said that with all the changes in the world, “we need to improve our understanding of what is happening and the only way to do that is through accurate, reliable information”.

Delatie-Budhair said that persons can visit STATIN's website and social media pages for information relating to the gross domestic product, the consumer price index, population estimates and other economic statistics, along with the labour force and environment statistics.

STATIN, being the national statistics office, is responsible for producing quality data in a timely manner, which is used for informed decision-making by the Government and various groups within the country.

Jamaica will observe World Statistics Day on October 20 under the theme 'Connecting the world with data we can trust'.